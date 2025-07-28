Rider’s face fractured in Bronx subway attack police say was unprovoked

Security footage shows a man suspected of assaulting a fellow rider aboard a southbound 2 train in the Bronx on Friday, July 25

Police in the Bronx are searching for a man who allegedly launched an unprovoked attack on a fellow rider aboard a southbound 2 train early Friday, leaving the victim with facial injuries.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on July 25, as the 38-year-old victim was riding the train through Van Nest, according to the NYPD.

As the train pulled into the Bronx Park East station, the suspect allegedly got into a dispute with the victim that quickly turned violent. While the nature of the argument was not immediately clear, police sources indicated the assault was unprovoked.

Cops said the suspect punched the victim in the head, causing a laceration and fracture to his face.

EMS took the victim to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

On Monday, July 28, police released a photo of the suspect and asked for the public’s help identifying him.

Police said the suspect, described as a man with a dark complexion, was last seen fleeing the Van Nest subway station wearing a black sweatshirt, green pants, and black sneakers.

NYPD data shows that eight transit-related crimes have been reported in the 49th Precinct, where the July 25 assault occurred. The 40th Precinct, which includes Port Morris, Mott Haven, and Melrose, recorded the highest number of transit crime reports in the Bronx in 2025, with 41.

Citywide, transit crime is trending downward year to date, according to stats from the MTA and NYPD.

Anyone with information regarding the assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.