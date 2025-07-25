Surveillance footage shows the second alleged suspect in the July 8 stabbings in the Bronx. Police describe him as bald with a medium complexion and large build, last seen wearing a gray tank top and blue shorts.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a second suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager and the injury of another during a chaotic street brawl in the Bronx earlier this month, police said.

Travis Profit, 38, was charged July 11 with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, three counts of assault, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Police said he is accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Shannon Kelsey and injuring a 15-year-old boy during a violent encounter on July 8.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded around 4 p.m. that afternoon on Southern Boulevard near Westchester Avenue. Investigators believe a group of teenagers tried to rob Profit, who was allegedly selling drugs at the time. The altercation escalated, and Profit allegedly chased the teens before the stabbing occurred.

Following an investigation and review of nearby surveillance cameras, cops said Friday they are now seeking a second suspect in the stabbings.

Kelsey was stabbed in the chest, with the blade piercing his heart, police said. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 15-year-old sustained a laceration to his lip and was transported to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Amid the commotion, an unknown assailant shot Profit in the left leg before fleeing the scene. As of July 25, police have not yet identified who shot Profit.

Profit, who took himself to Harlem Hospital for treatment, was later charged in connection with the stabbings. He was seen limping from his gunshot injury as detectives escorted him out of the 41st Precinct station on the evening of July 11.

On Friday, police released surveillance footage of a man wanting in connection with the July 8 incident. He is described as having a medium complexion, a large build and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top and blue shorts. Police sources said the man is believed to be known to Profit.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.