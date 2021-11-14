Deadly shooting outside Bronx residence may have been connected to robbery: sources

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two men were shot, one fatally, outside a Bronx apartment building on Saturday afternoon in what may have been a robbery attempt, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 4:57 p.m. in front of 1460 Macombs Road in Mount Eden.

Officers from the 44th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired, found a 46-year-old man at the location with a bullet wound to his buttocks. EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Meanwhile, police learned that the second victim had walked into BronxCare Health System seeking care.

Authorities said the 32-year-old man had been brought to the facility via private means after being shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at BronxCare a short time later; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the two victims may have been accosted by a group of individuals who attempted to rob them.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing probe, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.