Subway crime: Brute breaks woman’s back in Queens stairway shove, assailants punch men at Bronx and Brooklyn stations

As the NYPD works to combat subway crime citywide, detectives are actively looking for three men responsible for separate assaults at stations in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx this month.

The most serious assault occurred in Queens on Oct. 23, where a 22-year-old woman suffered a spinal fracture after a brute shoved her down a stairwell at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station on the 7 line.

At about 5:20 a.m. that morning, law enforcement sources said, the perpetrator attacked the victim without provocation as she waited for a 7 train on the Flushing-bound platform.

Cops said the suspect punched the woman in the face, then pushed her down a flight of stairs leading from the platform to the station’s mezzanine.

Adding insult to injury, authorities noted, the unhinged assailant then picked up the woman’s bag left on the platform and tossed that down the stairs as well.

Following the attack, the perpetrator fled the scene in an unknown direction, police reported.

The incident was reported to the 115th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 20. The victim sought treatment via private means at Elmhurst Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a compression fracture to her back, as well as minor injuries to her left knee and right hand.

On Wednesday night, the NYPD released video footage of her attacker. Police described him as a man with a medium complexion believed to be 45 years of age, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds, with dark-colored eyes and black hair.

As shown, he wore a blue pullover sweatshirt over a pink shirt, as well as black pants and shoes.

Punched for no reason

Meanwhile, transit detectives are also looking for two men responsible for separate assaults at subway stations in Brooklyn and the Bronx on Oct. 13.

The first incident happened at about 1:20 p.m. that day at the East 138th Street station on the 6 line in the Bronx.

Police said an unidentified assailant followed an 18-year-old man as he exited a Pelham Bay Park-bound 6 train at the station, then punched him in the back of the head.

As with the Queens attack, authorities said this assault also appeared to be random and without prior provocation.

After delivering the punch, cops reported, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 40th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 12. Police said the victim suffered pain to his neck and head, but refused medical attention at the scene.

On Thursday morning, the NYPD released video of the assailant crawling under a turnstile at the East 138th Street station. Police described him as a man with a dark complexion and a medium build, with large black hair and a beard, who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Attacked after dispute

Police said the second Oct. 13 assault occurred in Brooklyn on board a Canarsie-bound L train approaching the Jefferson Street station in Bushwick, at about 7:30 p.m. that evening.

According to law enforcement sources, the 21-year-old male victim got into a verbal dispute with the suspect while the train was in motion. The nature of the argument was not disclosed, but police said the perpetrator started the beef without provocation.

When the victim tried to disengage and walk away, authorities reported, the brute repeatedly punched him multiple times about the head and body.

Following the attack, cops said, the assailant departed the L train at the Jefferson Street station and fled to parts unknown.

The incident was reported to the 83rd Precinct and NYPD Transit District 33. The victim sought treatment via private means at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for facial swelling and bruising.

Police described the perpetrator as a man with a dark complexion standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 190 pounds, with dark-colored eyes and black hair. He’s shown in a picture that the NYPD released on Oct. 27 wearing a white t-shirt and carrying a dark-colored jacket.

Anyone with information regarding either incident or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The facts about subway crime

The NYPD reported 198 total major felonies throughout the NYC subway system in September 2022, up 3.7% from the 191 incidents that occurred in September 2021.

Year-to-date through September, however, major felonies are up 42% in the subways, with a total of 1,708 incidents reported.

Felony assaults (up 17.1%), robberies (up 32.1%) and grand larcenies (up 66.7%) made up the largest increases.

The NYPD, however, has seen its arrests in the subway system rise 27% in September and 49.3% year-to-date. Nearly 6,400 arrests have been made underground this year.

The 1,708 major felonies between January-September 2022 nonetheless represent a 41.6% decrease from the 2,926 major felonies reported in the subways 25 years ago, in 1997.

Facts source: NYPD Transit Bureau via MTA