Suspect arrested for murdering Bronx woman, dumping her out with trash

Detectives locked up a 21-year-old man Saturday for allegedly murdering a Bronx woman and then dumping her body out with the trash on a local street.

Khalid Barrow, 21, of Teller Avenue in Morrisania faces murder and concealment of a human corpse charges in the Feb. 25 death of Nisaa Walcott, 35, of East Harlem.

Sources familiar with the case said that Barrow and Walcott knew each other and were related, though the nature of their relationship was not disclosed.

Walcott’s lifeless body was found stored inside a plastic container across the street from 950 University Ave. in Melrose at about 1:55 p.m. on Feb. 25.

According to WABC-TV, a passerby noticed the victim’s foot sticking out of the bin and called 911 for assistance. The location where Walcott was found is a known local dumping ground, according to police.

Officers from the 44th Precinct responded to the scene along with EMS, who pronounced Walcott dead at the scene. Her body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Barrow was linked to the crime through video footage obtained from the scene, which placed him at the location at the time Walcott’s body was disposed, sources familiar with the case said.