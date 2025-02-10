Suspect charged for shooting Bronx man to death over parking spot

Police have charged a suspect behind a deadly Bronx shooting on Saturday that left a man dead following an apparent parking dispute.

According to police sources, 46-year-old Lavar Davis was cuffed at his girlfriend’s home on Feb. 8 and has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting.

The incident unfolded at around 2 a.m. Saturday outside of 1735 Fowler Avenue. Cops say 49-year-old Trevor Hughes returned home to discover a vehicle blocking his driveway. This is when he got into a verbal dispute with two men.

“I don’t see the f—ing driveway! I don’t see that,” a man said to Hughes, according to the New York Daily News who reported that they viewed surveillance footage.

The argument dramatically escalated when Davis was accused of shooting Hughes in the stomach. EMS rushed Hughes to Jacobi Hospital, where he could not be saved and was pronounced dead.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection to the crime.

Davis was booked on a second-degree murder charge.