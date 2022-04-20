Suspects sought for shooting man from a stolen car in the Bronx

The NYPD is looking for a group of people who shot a man while driving down a Bronx street in broad daylight.

According to police, at 11:24 a.m. on April 19 a 20-year-old man was walking at the intersection of East 183rd Street and Crotona Avenue, headed westbound on East 183rd Street. As he crossed Crotona Avenue, a group of unidentified individuals pulled up in a grey 2018 Honda Accord, stopped, and one person inside pulled out a gun and fired twice at the victim.

The vehicle then fled southbound on Crotona Avenue. The victim was hit once in his left leg and was taken by paramedics to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

A video of the incident was released by the NYPD, showing the victim in blue and walking with a woman.

The car is said to have a New York registration #KSE-3564. An ongoing investigation found that at 12:52 a.m. that same day, a 25-year-old man reported the car stolen in front of 507 8th Avenue in Midtown, after the man had left the car running and unattended while picking up a food order. He returned to discover that the car had been taken without his permission or authority.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.