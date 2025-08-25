Four people, including two teens, have been charged for their roles in the deadly Bronx mass shooting at a basketball game over the weekend that left one person dead.

According to police sources, a 16-year-old boy is the youngest charged in a gang shooting that left one dead and four wounded on Saturday night. He is facing four counts of attempted murder, gang assault, and criminal possession of a weapon alongside a 17-year-old boy. Their identities are being withheld due to their ages.

Cops also say 20-year-old Daeven Reyes was charged with four counts of attempted murder, gang assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, while 25-year-old Robert Royal was charged with four counts of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say they believe the bullet storm on Burke and Wickham Avenues that saw nearly 50 shots fired at around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 was sparked by gang violence. Five people were shot, including 32-year-old Jaceil Banks who lost his life.

Officers from the 47th Precinct found Banks with a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he could not be saved.

Innocent bystander, 17-year-old Anthonaya Campbell remains in critical condition on Monday after she was shot with a stray bullet to the face.

“My niece just turned 17, she didn’t deserve this. Nobody could deserve this,” the victim’s aunt told ABC7.

Meanwhile, three other injured people found their own way to hospitals, all with gunshot wounds, medical staff told police.

A 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to their backs found their way to Jacobi Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition. Lastly, a 42-year-old man traveled by private means to Montefiore Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm; he is also expected to survive.

The Bronx shooting comes exactly one week after a Brooklyn mass shooting killed three and left nine injured after gangbangers started firing in a bar and lounge.