Bronx

Three-alarm Bronx fire injures firefighter and resident: FDNY

Three-alarm house fire in the Bronx
A 3-alarm blaze tore through a home in Wakefield, Bronx Sunday afternoon.
A three-alarm fire tore through a Bronx home Sunday afternoon, leaving one firefighter and one resident injured, FDNY sources said. 

The blaze began engulfing 4519 Seton Ave. in Wakefield at 1:46 p.m. on May 14. After a few minutes, the fire rapidly spread, extending toward adjoining structures and a vehicle parked nearby.

Within 20 minutes, the inferno was deemed a three-alarm blaze, during which 33 units consisting of 138 firefighters responded to douse the flames.

According to Fire Department sources, first responders were able to place the fire under control by 3:14 p.m. Sunday, but several units remained on scene as they investigate the cause.

Two people were injured as a result of the incident, including one firefighter who was treated on the scene after refusing medical transport. A resident was also injured and was rushed to Jacobi Hospital. Sources did not indicate the nature or extent of the injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

