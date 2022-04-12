Quantcast
Bronx

Three firefighters, two residents injured in three-alarm Bronx fire

By Lloyd Mitchell
_DSC2176
Over a hundred firefighters battled a three alarm fire at 1545 Rhinelander Avenue on Tuesday, April 12.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A fast-moving three-alarm Bronx fire early on Tuesday morning left three smoke-eaters and two residents with minor injuries.

Fire Department sources said the blaze broke out at about 3 a.m. on April 12 on the fifth-floor of an apartment building at 1545 Rhinelander Ave. in Morris Park.

The first-arriving FDNY units encountered heavy fire and smoke pouring out of the fifth floor, which ultimately spread to the sixth floor and the roof of the seven-story dwelling.

A firefighter searches part of 1545 Rhinelander Ave.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

According to FDNY Assistant Chief Kevin Brennan, units flanked out five hose lines around the building to get ahead of the blaze. 

The five injured firefighters and residents were treated for their minor injuries.

The blaze was brought under control at about 4:51 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Fire marshals are now investigating the cause of the inferno.

