Three suspects sought for Bronx shooting of livery cab driver

Cops are looking for three suspects behind the Bronx shooting of a livery cab driver earlier this week.

Law enforcement sources said the 59-year-old male driver took a bullet to his torso while driving his cab along Wood Avenue between Taylor and Thieriot Avenues in West Farms at 2 a.m. on June 2.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said the three suspects were inside the cab at the time of the shooting. Police, however, have yet to ascertain a motive for the shooting, a source familiar with the case said.

Detectives are also still waiting to talk with the victim, the source added.

The NYPD later obtained the suspects’ images from security cameras outside a restaurant at 1556 White Plains Road, nearly a half-mile away from the shooting site.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.