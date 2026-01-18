Woman found dead in Bronx apartment covered in bruises: sources

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside her Bronx apartment on Saturday morning.

According to authorities, cops from the 46th precinct were called to an apartment located at 38 Featherbed Lane at around 9:39 a.m. on Jan. 17 after family members of a 50-year-old woman asked for a wellness check.

Upon arrival, cops discovered Susan Longton face up in her bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene. First responders also noticed trauma to her head and body. Sources familiar with the matter reported that Longton had bruises on her face, arms, and knees.

Police have yet to classify the incident as a homicide, and the official cause of death will be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.