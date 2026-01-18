Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Bronx

Woman found dead in Bronx apartment covered in bruises: sources

By Dean Moses Posted on
Queens medical examiner team loading human remains into van
FILE – Medical examiner’s team removing a body.
Photo by Dean Moses

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside her Bronx apartment on Saturday morning.

According to authorities, cops from the 46th precinct were called to an apartment located at 38 Featherbed Lane at around 9:39 a.m. on Jan. 17 after family members of a 50-year-old woman asked for a wellness check.

Upon arrival, cops discovered Susan Longton face up in her bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene. First responders also noticed trauma to her head and body. Sources familiar with the matter reported that Longton had bruises on her face, arms, and knees.

Police have yet to classify the incident as a homicide, and the official cause of death will be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

Related Articles

More from around NYC