Brooklyn Jewish man beaten in apparent hate crime

The NYPD is searching for two individuals involved in an assault of a 26-year-old Jewish man in Williamsburg on Sunday night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 2, police received a report of a brutal attack on a Hasidic Jewish man on Throop Avenue and Bartlett Street in what appears to be an apparent hate crime.

Police said two individuals shoved the young man to the ground and beat him with sticks, leaving him bloody. He sustained lacerations to his legs and head. The suspects fled the scene.

Video of the attack was posted on Twitter.

.⁦@NYPD90Pct⁩, ⁦@WspuShomrim⁩ are on scene at Throop Ave & Bartlett St after 2 perps assaulted a Hasidic Jewish Person with sticks to his head, ⁦@hatzalah⁩ treating the victim with blood wounds to his head, perps fled the scene by car. pic.twitter.com/s0paAJGK39 — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) January 3, 2022

It was reported that the nonprofit ambulatory service Cherva Hatzalah offered the man treatment on the scene for wounds to his head.

Members of the 90th Precinct, as well as the neighborhood watchmen from the Williamsburg Shomrim, were on hand investigating the crime. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.