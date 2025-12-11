Detectives in Brooklyn are questioning a man who allegedly slashed a commuter in the face on board a subway train Thursday morning following an argument, police reported.

The incident happened on a Manhattan-bound A train as it rolled into the Nostrand Avenue station at about 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 11.

According to police sources, a 51-year-old man was sitting inside a train car when a 19-year-old man took the seat next to him. The two apparently nudged, sparking an argument over who caused the bump, police sources said.

Things quickly spiraled out of control when cops say the teenage suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the 51-year-old across the right side of his face.

Quick-acting cops apprehended the suspect as he attempted to flee at the Nostrand Avenue station. He was found to have a hand laceration, and was brought to Kings County Hospital for treatment. Charges against him are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the victim of the attack was rushed by EMS to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The incident occurred one day after a 45-year-old man was stabbed twice in the back aboard an L train at the Union Square subway station. That attacker remains on the lam.