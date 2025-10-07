Death of 1-year-old Brooklyn boy ruled homicide, police say

The death of the Brooklyn toddler was ruled a homicide on Monday

Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy in Brooklyn after the city’s medical examiner ruled the case a homicide, according to authorities.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to a 911 call around 4:58 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, at 203 Newport St. in Brownsville, where they found the child, Anthony Casey, unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

EMS rushed the child to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages. The nature of the child’s injuries has not been disclosed, and authorities have not released information about who made the initial 911 call.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The city’s medical examiner did not respond to queries about Monday’s homicide ruling at the time of publication.

The death of Anthony Casey marks the fourth homicide in the 73rd Precinct so far this year, down from 17 during the same period last year, per the latest NYPD data.