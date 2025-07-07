A view of Stillwell and Surf avenues in Brooklyn’s Coney Island. Police are investigating an alleged attempted abduction of a 6-year-old boy at the intersection on July 6

A 36-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday night after he allegedly attempted to abduct a 6-year-old boy from a sidewalk in Brooklyn, according to police.

The child was with his mother at Coney Island’s busy intersection of Stillwell and Surf avenues, near popular boardwalk attractions including Luna Park and the original Nathan’s Famous, on the evening of July 6, when a stranger approached them and allegedly picked up the child, police said.

According to authorities, the man dropped the child before he was apprehended by nearby officers from the 60th Precinct shortly after 9:30 p.m.

The child was taken to Coney Island Hospital in a stable condition, cops said.

Police took the suspect into custody, but as of Monday afternoon, no charges had been filed.

The investigation is ongoing, police added.