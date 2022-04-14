Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter arraigned on terrorism charges in federal court, defense lawyer asks for psychiatric evaluation

Frank R. James, the alleged Brooklyn subway shooter who attacked N train riders at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park on Tuesday morning, was ordered held without bail following his arraignment on federal terrorism charges.

James, 62, was picked up Wednesday afternoon in the East Village following a 30-hour manhunt. After being brought to the 9th Precinct, he was quickly transferred into federal custody in Brooklyn, and walked into a U.S. District Courtroom there on the afternoon of April 14 for a hearing.

The suspect entered the courtroom wearing glasses, a mask and a tan jumpsuit, and stayed silent while nodding during the proceedings. He was charged with committing a “terrorist attack against the mass transit system.”

It’s alleged that James detonated smoke grenades and opened fire on board a Manhattan-bound N train at the 36th Street station just before 8:30 a.m. on April 12. Ten people were injured by the gunfire, while numerous others were wounded amid the panic; none of the injuries, however, were life-threatening.

James’ defense attorney, Mia Eisner-Grynberg from the Federal Defenders firm, asked Judge Roanne Mann for a psychiatric evaluation and for magnesium tablets to treat leg cramps. Both requests were granted.

Mann ordered James held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center. James did not enter a plea at this hearing.

Following the arraignment, Eisner-Grynberg called Tuesday’s attack a tragedy, but noted that James deserves his day in court.

“What happened in the New York City subway system on Tuesday was a tragedy, and it’s a blessing that it was not worse,” she said. “We are all still learning about what happened on that train, and we caution against a rush to judgment. What we do know is this: Yesterday, Mr. James saw his photograph on the news. He called Crime Stoppers to help. He told them where he was. Initial press and police reports in cases like this one are often inaccurate. Mr. James is entitled to a fair trial and we will ensure that he receives one.”

amNewYork Metro has reached out to the NYPD for comment about that claim, and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com for further details.