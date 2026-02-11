Robber in red: Cops seek bundled-up bandit who slashed man in Brooklyn subway for his wallet

Authorities say they are on the hunt for a robbery suspect who slashed a straphanger on a subway train last week when he did not get his way.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded at about 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 7 aboard a Manhattan-bound N train approaching the 86 Street station.

Cops say a 25-year-old man riding the train was approached by the perpetrator, who demanded his wallet and money.

When he refused, police sources said, the suspect brandished a knife and began frantically slicing away, cutting him across his head, face, back, and knee. He then took the man’s wallet himself and fled into the 86 Street station after the train arrived.

Meanwhile, police from Transit District 34 EMS responded to aid the bloody victim and rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Police have released surveillance images of the alleged knife-wielding robber, who was seen wearing a black mask and a red bubble jacket.

Anyone with information regarding this slashing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.