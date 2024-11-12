Quantcast
Brooklyn

‘I snapped,’ boyfriend of slain Brooklyn girlfriend cries after arrest on double first-degree murder charges

By Dean Moses, Lloyd Mitchell and Barbara Russo-Lennon Posted on
Kerry Lewis, 46, faces charges of two first degree murder charges and 3rd degree in criminal possesion of a weapon in the double murder of two seniors.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The Brooklyn suspect accused of murdering two seniors in their home on Sunday ran off his mouth during his perp walk Monday night.

“You know what happened,” 46-year-old Kerry Lewis allegedly told police after they came upon the bodies of 66-year-old Jacqueline Delyons and her 91-year-old father, Roosevelt Simmons, who were found dead at around 4:30 p.m. inside their home on 186 Warwick St. in Cypress Hills on Nov. 10.

Officers from the 75th Precinct made the gruesome discovery. Both victims were found lying face down on the kitchen floor with their necks slit. EMS pronounced them dead at the scene.

Lewis, who lived at the residence and was in a romantic relationship with Deylons, was immediately taken into custody by cops after uttering the unsettling words to police.

Following questioning on Monday, Lewis was taken into custody on two counts of first-degree murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Later that evening, detectives escorted him out of the 75th Precinct precinct; he wore a white Tyvek suit and handcuffs for his trip to Kings County Criminal Court for arraignment.

“I snapped,” Lewis yelled at reporters as detectives led to him to a waiting police vehicle.

Conviction on a first-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without parole.

