Man fighting for his life, second injured in Brooklyn double shooting

Two men were shot at a Brooklyn public housing complex on Sunday night, and one of the victims is clinging to life at a local hospital, it was reported.

Two men were shot at a Brooklyn public housing complex on Sunday night, and one of the victims is clinging to life at a local hospital, it was reported.

Law enforcement sources said the gun violence erupted just after 9:30 p.m. on July 13 outside of the Kingsborough Houses located at 253 Kingsborough 2nd Walk in Weeksville.

Officers from the 77th Precinct initially responded there to a report of an assault in progress, but upon arrival, discovered one gunshot victim in serious condition.

The 22-year-old man, police sources said, was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he remains in intensive care on Monday morning.

While police began their investigation, they learned that a second shooting victim, a 40-year-old man, made his own way to Interfaith Medical Center after he suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg at the same location. He was listed at the hospital in stable condition.

At the time of publication, police did not provide a motive for the gun violence or a description of the shooter. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.