Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Man fighting for his life, second injured in Brooklyn double shooting

By Posted on
Police at scene of shooting in Brooklyn
Two men were shot at a Brooklyn public housing complex on Sunday night, and one of the victims is clinging to life at a local hospital, it was reported.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Two men were shot at a Brooklyn public housing complex on Sunday night, and one of the victims is clinging to life at a local hospital, it was reported.

Law enforcement sources said the gun violence erupted just after 9:30 p.m. on July 13 outside of the Kingsborough Houses located at 253 Kingsborough 2nd Walk in Weeksville.

Officers from the 77th Precinct initially responded there to a report of an assault in progress, but upon arrival, discovered one gunshot victim in serious condition.

The 22-year-old man, police sources said, was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he remains in intensive care on Monday morning.

While police began their investigation, they learned that a second shooting victim, a 40-year-old man, made his own way to Interfaith Medical Center after he suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg at the same location. He was listed at the hospital in stable condition.

One man continues to fight for his life, and another is hospitalized following a Brooklyn shooting on Sunday night.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

At the time of publication, police did not provide a motive for the gun violence or a description of the shooter. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

One man continues to fight for his life, and another is hospitalized following a Brooklyn shooting on Sunday night.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

Related Articles

More from around NYC