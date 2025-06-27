Brooklyn double shooting: 21-year-old killed, another injured

Avenue L near East 94th Street in Canarsie, Brooklyn, where a 21-year-old man was fatally shot and another injured on June 26

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot and another man was injured in a shooting on a Brooklyn street Thursday night, police said.

Officers from the 69th Precinct responded around 10:40 p.m. to a 911 call reporting an assault near 9323 Ave. L in Canarsie.

When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head and a 25-year-old man shot in the right leg, according to the NYPD.

EMS rushed both victims to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where the younger victim was pronounced dead. The 25-year-old man was listed in stable condition as of Friday morning.

Police said they are searching for one suspect in connection with the shooting, though no description of the gunman has been released.

According to police sources, the surviving victim has so far been uncooperative with investigators.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police added.

The name of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of family.

As of June 22, the 69th Precinct had recorded five shooting incidents this year, down from seven during the same period in 2024, according to NYPD data. The death of the 21-year-old marks the second homicide in the precinct so far in 2025.

Earlier this month, a 42-year-old man was fatally shot in the back at the intersection of Rockaway Parkway and Avenue N, in a residential area of Canarsie.