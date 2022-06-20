Brooklyn drive-by shooting leaves man seriously injured outside home

A 28-year-old man remains hospitalized after being injured in a Brooklyn drive-by shooting late on Sunday night.

Police said the gun violence happened outside a home on East 94th Street off Avenue K in Canarsie at about 9:39 p.m. on June 19.

Officers from the 69th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victim shot once in the upper torso.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim told police that he had been shot by someone who rode up to the location inside a white sedan and opened fire.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.