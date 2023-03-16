Face of a killer: Brooklyn gunman sought for slaying teenager outside bodega in shooting caught on camera

Detectives in Brooklyn are desperately searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy outside a bodega on Wednesday afternoon.

The masked killer was caught in security camera footage that police released taking deadly aim at the unseen victim — identified by the NYPD as Graig Bassett, 17, of Prospect Place.

Bassett sustained a single gunshot wound to his chest, and later died at a local hospital.

According to law enforcement sources, the shooting occurred at about 4:53 p.m. on March 15 near the corner of Saratoga Avenue and Prospect Place in Brownsville.

Authorities said Bassett encountered his killer at the location, who had seconds earlier exited from a nearby bodega. The videos shows the suspect pulling a handgun from his waist, pointing it at the off-camera victim and pulling the trigger.

Following the shooting, cops said, the gunman took off on foot along Saratoga Avenue.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Bassett, who had lived down the block from where he was shot, was rushed to Interfaith Medical Center, where he died.

Police described the suspect as a young man, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, with a dark complexion, a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black face mask, a black jacket, black pants and black sneakers with the Nike logo on the sides.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.