Man fatally shot, another wounded at Brooklyn late-night party

Police are investigating after two men were shot, one fatally, in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:35 a.m., when officers responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting outside 160 Glenmore Ave. in Brownsville, according to police sources. Members of the 73rd Precinct and the NYPD’s Q-Team, who were already nearby responding to a 311 complaint, rushed to the scene and found two men with gunshot wounds.

A 41-year-old man had been shot in both legs, while a 42-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. EMS transported both victims to Brookdale Hospital, where the older man was pronounced dead. The younger victim is expected to survive.

While the motive remains unclear, sources familiar with the investigation said both victims had been at an outdoor party in the nearby Powell Playground when shots rang out.

Police did not immediately release a description of the shooter. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (888-57-PISTA for Spanish), submit a tip at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or message @NYPDTips on X (formerly Twitter). All tips are kept confidential.