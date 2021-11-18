Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Mayor Bill de Blasio touted the NYPD’s work in Brooklyn for building community partnerships and decreasing crime during his daily press briefing today.

The mayor pointed out that south Brooklyn has seen a significant decrease in shootings and murders across the borough. Overall, murders went down by 21% and shootings are down by 20 percent.

De Blasio pointed to Brownsville as one of the neighborhoods with a high success rate.

“In Brownsville, we’ve seen extraordinary innovation,” de Blasio said. “Understanding and respect between police and community — that has becoming a model for the whole city. Something special is happening in Brownsville.”

Inspector Terrell Anderson started the Brownsville Safety Alliance, which is a collaboration between community-based organizations and the crisis management system to bring in resources alleviating underlying issues that cause crime. Anderson saw success when he moved his officers and replaced them with community-based groups in parts of the 73rd Precinct. After that initiative, they reported that over a five-day period, in a “volatile” area, there were no incidents.

“It’s common sense to listen and hear what the people we serve want within their communities,” Anderson said.

Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes says the NYPD is bringing this idea all over the city.

“[Anderson] epitomizes not criminalizing social conditions,” Holmes said. “We realize you have to bring the community you serve to the table. That’s the only way that we’re going to be able to resolve some of the issues that are challenging to the communities throughout the city.”

Deputy Chief Jason Savino, the commanding officer of the Gun Violence Suppression Division, joined the press conference to speak about gang takedowns and how that work has also contributed to less shootings.

“The so called alphas of the gangs— this is who we build cases around,” Savino said. “The crews that we investigate include those few individuals that make it downright dangerous for all the great people in the communities.”

Savino mentioned one successful gang takedown of the Flatbush subset of the Insane Crip Gangstas (ICG). Fourteen alleged members faced charges of conspiracy to commit murder and weapon possessions. This takedown was in early July.

Savino said in the weeks thereafter, the area in Brooklyn saw a 40-50% decrease in shootings.