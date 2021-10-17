Brooklyn man fatally shot and thrown from moving vehicle: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Brooklyn are looking for the suspect who shot a 29-year-old man and threw him out of a moving vehicle early on Sunday morning.

The unidentified victim took a bullet to his thigh, but apparently bled out and died of his injuries a short time later at Kings County Hospital, law enforcement sources said.

Officers from the 67th Precinct found the wounded victim at about 5:53 a.m. on Oct. 17 in front of a building at 844 Clarkson Ave. in East Flatbush. The location includes a church on the ground floor.

Police sources said the victim was apparently shot moments earlier and thrown out of a moving vehicle at the location. The make and description of the automobile were not yet known.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and a possible motive, law enforcement sources said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.