Brooklyn man dies under suspicious circumstances in sports bar: cops

Police in Brooklyn are investigating the suspicious death of a 25-year-old man inside a sports bar on Sunday night.

Law enforcement sources said Mario Xo-Pop, 25, of Covert Street in Bushwick suffered fatal injuries while inside the Caribbean Sports Bar and Grill at 244 Grand St. in Williamsburg at about 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Officers from the 90th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call for assistance at the location, found Xo-Pop unconscious at the location. Police sources did not have any details about the circumstances leading up to the incident.

EMS rushed him to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Upon further investigation, police and medical personnel discovered that Xo-Pop had suffered bruising and lacerations to his back. His body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

For now, police sources said, Xo-Pop’s death is being investigated as a homicide, pending the results of the autopsy.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.