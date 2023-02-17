Brooklyn cops find man’s rotting body inside sleeping bag in apartment: NYPD

Brooklyn detectives are investigating the death of a man found decomposing inside an apartment on Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the 60th Precinct made the grim discovery inside the Carey Gardens public housing building at 2832 West 23rd St. in Coney Island, just down the block from the precinct’s stationhouse, at about 5:18 p.m. on Feb. 16.

According to law enforcement sources, police had been called to the location after neighbors complained of a foul odor emanating from the apartment.

Upon getting inside, sources familiar with the case said, the officers found the man’s rotting body in one of the rooms. The body was in a sleeping bag, with a garbage bag covering the man’s upper half, the sources reported.

It’s unclear, at this point, how long the man had been dead, authorities said. The man has yet to be identified; law enforcement sources reported that police believe he was not of an advanced age.

After confirming the man’s death, EMS units brought his body to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation into the suspicious death remains ongoing, police said.

