Brooklyn man shot dead in basement of Queens home: cops

Detectives are looking for the killer who shot a Brooklyn man dead in the basement of a Queens home on Monday afternoon.

Daniel Ortiz, 23, of Grand Street in Williamsburg was found shot three times in the cellar of a home on Mexico Street near Turin Drive in St. Albans at about 3:57 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Officers from the 113th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Ortiz with bullet wounds to his shoulder, torso and thigh.

EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he died a short time later.

As of Tuesday morning, police did not have new details regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting, or a description of a suspect.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.