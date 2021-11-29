Brooklyn man dead after being shot in the chest inside residence

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 60-year-old man was shot to death inside his Brooklyn home on Sunday evening, police reported.

Officers from the 81st Precinct made the discovery while responding to a 911 call regarding the incident at a brownstone on Halsey Street off Ralph Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Upon arriving at the scene, cops located the victim in the first-floor vestibule with a bullet wound to his chest.

EMS rushed him to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

At this point, police have not yet determined a possible motive for the deadly shooting, or a description of the suspect.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.