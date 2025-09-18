Brooklyn man shot to death outside of home, person of interest in custody: NYPD

A person of interest is in custody after a man was shot to death outside of his home in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

According to police, at 8:44 p.m. on Sept. 17 officers from the 70th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault in front of 85 Crooke Ave. Upon their arrival, police found 24-year-old Ramel Ingram with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Paramedics rushed Ingram to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he ultimately died of his injuries.

“I was about to move the car, and I noticed all this police activity,” said Brooklyn resident Benny Clark.

“This is very uncommon for this area in the time I’ve been living here,” said Brooklyn resident Chantel Rogers.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene; however, charges have yet to be announced. The investigation remains ongoing.