Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Brooklyn man shot to death outside of home, person of interest in custody: NYPD

By & Posted on
nypd at the scene in front of crime scene tape in Brooklyn
Police are investigating a shooting in Brooklyn that left a man dead.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A person of interest is in custody after a man was shot to death outside of his home in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

According to police, at 8:44 p.m. on Sept. 17 officers from the 70th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault in front of 85 Crooke Ave. Upon their arrival, police found 24-year-old Ramel Ingram with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Paramedics rushed Ingram to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he ultimately died of his injuries.

police at the crime scene in Brooklyn
Police survey the crime scene.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
police officer near crime scene tape
Police survey the crime scene.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

“I was about to move the car, and I noticed all this police activity,” said Brooklyn resident Benny Clark.

“This is very uncommon for this area in the time I’ve been living here,” said Brooklyn resident Chantel Rogers.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene; however, charges have yet to be announced. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police from the 70th Precinct investigate a fatal shooting at 85 Crooke Avenue on Sept 17..
Police from the 70th Precinct investigate a fatal shooting at 85 Crooke Avenue on Sept 17..Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Police from the 70th Precinct investigate a fatal shooting at 85 Crooke Avenue on Sept 17..
Police from the 70th Precinct investigate a fatal shooting at 85 Crooke Avenue on Sept 17..Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

Related Articles

More from around NYC