Brooklyn mass shooting: Mayor Adams denounces bloodshed, deploys violence interrupters and faith leaders to keep peace

In response to Sunday’s Brooklyn mass shooting that left three dead and nine injured, Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said they are assembling an outreach team to prevent retaliation.

In the hours following the bloodshed that occurred inside Taste of the City restaurant and club, located at 903 Franklin Ave., Tisch confirmed that the shooting was sparked by gang violence. While Tisch declined to go into specifics, she stated that some of the victims were not merely innocent bystanders. However, it is unclear when or if charges will be filed.

As detectives continued to comb through the destruction midday on Sunday, Mayor Adams announced at City Hall that he is putting together a coalition of NYPD, faith leaders, and violence interrupters in hopes of preventing any retaliation.

“We have mobilized them to immediately respond to this incident, as well as work with friends and families and victims to stop any potential retaliatory action,” Adams said. “We, unfortunately, will have to mobilize a mass shooting plan.”

Adams stated this group will be dispatched to Kings County Hospital, Brookdale Hospital, and Maimonides Hospital to connect with the shooting victims and their families.

This comes mere weeks after a mass shooting in Midtown that saw a lone gunman travel from Las Vegas and open fire inside of 345 Park Ave., leaving four dead, including an NYPD officer.

“As I stated, this is the second within weeks, and we don’t want this to turn into a normal course of violence in our city,” Mayor Adams added.

Founder of Man Up and York City Gun Violence Prevention Czar and Co-Chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, Andre T. Mitchell-Mann said he is outraged over the attack, adding that violence interrupters have been scrambled in response.

“This morning, we woke up to the sad news, and it made us really question what is really going on in our city, and we are outraged,” Mitchell-Mann said. “Our men and women who are violence interrupters are also at work right now, as I said, trying to prevent any forms of retaliation. And so, we are going to do our part.”

Past shooting at Brooklyn nightclub

Sunday’s shooting was not the first time gun violence erupted at the club and restaurant. Police say at 4 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2024, a gunman opened fire outside of the establishment and struck a 28-year-old man in the back and arm.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he survived the shooting. Cops say the alleged shooter in that incident, Sharief Gary, was charged on March 7 of this year with attempted murder.

Tisch told amNewYork that 60% of all shootings in the Big Apple are gang-related.

“I want to say approximately 60% of our shootings in New York City are gang related, and so we really see gangs driving so much of the violence in New York City, and a lot of our work in bringing the shooting numbers down so far this year has been Because of our relentless focus on guns and gangs,” the top cop said.

The shooting comes at a time of concern in American cities after President Donald Trump took federal control of Washington, DC law enforcement and threatened to do the same in NYC.

The Adams administration has repeatedly stated that it has the situation under control, and he wants to further demonstrate this with this wide-encompassing response.

Still, Hizzoner asked for the public’s assistance in apprehending those still at large.

“We need your help. If you were inside the club, if you heard individuals talking about this shooting, if you witnessed someone fleeing the location, every piece of information will allow us to put the puzzle together to solve this crime,” Adams said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS; all calls are kept confidential.