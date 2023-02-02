Police have deemed the mysterious death of a Brooklyn woman in December a homicide, according to reports.

On the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, officers from the 77th Precinct responded to 911 calls of a foul odor coming from an apartment inside the Albany Houses in Crown Heights.

When they got there, authorities said they discovered the 43-year-old victim, Tamara Graham, unconscious and unresponsive, sprawled out on the living room floor.

EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene and there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play observed.

Now, after a determination by the city’s Medical Examiner, police believe the woman was strangled, anywhere from weeks to months before her discovery, the Daily News reported. Speaking to amNewYork Metro Thursday, police could not confirm that report.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Graham’s death can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.