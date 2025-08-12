Brooklyn police shooting: Cops wound gunman who fired shots near apartment building

NYPD officers in Brooklyn shot and severely wounded an armed man who allegedly fired multiple shots near an apartment building on Tuesday evening, police sources reported.

Law enforcement sources report that officers from the 70th Precinct initially responded to 533 Ocean Ave. in Prospect Park at around 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 12 after they heard gunfire erupt.

Details about the shooting remain under investigation. However, sources familiar with the preliminary investigation said the gunfire came after two men became involved in an altercation that led to an exchange of gunshots. Though several rounds were fired, no one was injured.

At this time, the reasons why police opened fire on one of the armed men remain unknown and under investigation. The suspect suffered a bullet wound to his leg.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Kings County Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. No officers were injured in the incident, but cops involved in the shooting were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The second armed man involved in the altercation with the man whom police shot remains at large at this time, police sources said.

Authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area while they investigate. Police are expected to update the public in the coming hours.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for updates.