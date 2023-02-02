Quantcast
Man fatally shot outside funeral home on Brooklyn/Queens border: Cops

Police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting outside of Grace’s Funeral Home.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Cops are looking for the gunman who fatally shot a man outside of a funeral home near the border of Brooklyn and Queens Wednesday night.

At approximately 7:09 p.m., cops responded to a 911 call of shots fired in front of Grace’s Funeral Home on North Conduit Boulevard in Cypress Hills. Upon arrival, police discovered a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the torso.

Officers from the 75th Precinct started CPR on the victim while waiting for EMS to arrive. The victim was eventually taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Grace’s Funeral Home was roped off Wednesday night after a fatal shooting out front.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

It remains unclear what prompted the gunfire.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, cops said.

Grace’s Funeral Home could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

