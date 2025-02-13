Brooklyn rape case: Creep who posed as ICE agent to attack woman had 20 prior arrests, cops say

Police have apprhended and charged the man with rape who posed as an ICE agent and assaulted a woman after a doctor’s appointment, and cops say he has an extensive criminal record.

A Brooklyn rape suspect who allegedly posed as an ICE agent to attack a woman earlier this week was apprehended Thursday — and has an extensive criminal record, police reported.

Police sources said 43-year-old Leon Howell made the horrific attack at around 10:50 a.m. on Feb. 11 Montague and Henry Streets in Brooklyn Heights.

The victim in the case, a 51-year-old woman, just visited a doctor at a nearby City MD office and was standing in the lobby of the building waiting for a taxi when Howell allegedly approached her and identified himself as an ICE agent.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect allegedly demanded to see her ID, but the victim became suspicious when he could not produce a badge. He reportedly grabbed her and violently forced her into the basement stairwell.

Once out of view, he then attacked her by punching her and sexually assaulting her, removing her chain, cell phone, and purse during the attack.

Police sources report that Howell made off with the phone. The victim’s daughter was able to use the Find My Phone app to locate Howell, which led to his arrest.

Howell has no fewer than 20 prior arrests dating back to 1994, according to police sources; charges included strangulation, robbery and criminal possession of weapon. He was last cuffed in 2018 for second-degree assault.

Detectives with the Brooklyn Special Victims Squad questioned Howell at their headquarters in Prospect Heights. They would subsequently lead the suspect out of the building in handcuffs on Feb. 13. Howell remained silent and did not answer questions about the crime he allegedly committed.

He was charged with rape, robbery, assault, burglary and criminal possession of a weapon.