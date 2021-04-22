Brooklyn robber sexually abused woman after learning she was short on cash: cops

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A violent robber in Brooklyn who sexually assaulted a woman apparently because she didn’t have enough money to give him remains at large, police reported.

Police released on Thursday morning video footage of the perpetrator behind the brutal April 19 attack, which occurred at about 9 p.m. in the vicinity of White and Seigel Streets in East Williamsburg.

According to law enforcement sources, the crook approached the 24-year-old woman from behind as she walked through the area. He then grabbed her by the throat, shoved her against a nearby wall and demanded cash.

When the victim told the suspect that she had just $20 on her, cops said, he proceeded to drag her for a distance eastbound along Seigel Street, then pushed her against a car and began sexually abusing her.

Part of the attack was caught on camera in footage that the NYPD released Thursday.

But after the suspect realized that an individual was inside the vehicle, law enforcement sources said, he let the woman go — then took off on foot westbound along Seigel Street before turning northbound onto Bushwick Avenue. Police stated that the crook was last seen running into the Montrose Avenue L train station, at the corner of Bushwick and Montrose Avenues.

The incident was reported to the 90th Precinct. Police said the victim was not injured, and no property had been stolen from her.

The NYPD described her attacker as a man in his 20s with a dark complexion, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black Chicago Bulls baseball cap, a black Nike face mask, a gray-and-black hooded sweat jacket, dark-colored jeans and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.