Brooklyn shooting outside apartment building leaves man dead: cops

Brooklyn detectives are searching for the gunman who shot a man dead on Friday night.

Police said the deadly shooting happened in front of an apartment building at 80 East 18th St., off Church Avenue, in Prospect Park South just before 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Officers from the 70th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found 42-year-old Andy Desravines, of East 16th Street, shot in the left leg and abdomen.

EMS rushed Desravines to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police sources said Saturday morning. The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 5, the 70th Precinct had recorded two homicides year-to-date, equal to the total at the same point in 2024. The precinct had also reported seven shootings, one fewer than last year.