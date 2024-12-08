Brooklyn shooting leaves man with bullet in leg, suspect on the run: cops

A man was shot in the leg at Hegeman Avenue and Thomas S Boyland in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the gunman who shot and wounded a man early on Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 8 near the corner of Hegeman Avenue and Thomas S. Boyland Street in Brownsville.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct, in responding to reports of the gunfire, found the victim, a 55-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

EMS rushed the man to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation; police sources said Sunday that an unidentified male suspect had been spotted fleeing the scene after the shots rang out.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 1, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 73rd Precinct had 44 reported shootings year-to-date, four more than the number tallied at the same point in 2023.