Brooklyn

Brooklyn shooting leaves one man dead and two more injured

69th Precinct officers investigate a shooting on East 80th Street and Flatlands Avenue. The victim was shot in the face. He was removed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Brooklyn on Thursday.

According to authorities, at 6:28 p.m. on Dec. 9 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired at East 80th Street and Flatlands Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 28-year-old Aaron Vincent, who had been shot in the throat.

Paramedics rushed Vincent to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he later died of his injury.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Shortly after the incident, two more men, aged 32 and 38, walked into Brookdale Hospital Medical Center by private means and stated that they were shot in the same vicinity as Vincent. The 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot to the upper right arm and the 38-year-old man had been shot in the right foot. Both men are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

