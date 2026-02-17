Early-morning Brooklyn shooting leaves man dead in apartment building lobby: cops

Police in Brooklyn are searching for the suspect responsible for shooting one man dead and wounding another inside the lobby of an apartment building early Tuesday morning.

Officers from the 75th Precinct were called to 503 Euclid Ave. in East New York just after midnight on Feb. 17 after receiving reports of shots fired.

The responding cops discovered two men with gunshot wounds: 24-year-old Jarell Sutton, who had been shot in the chest, and another 24-year-old man, who had been struck in the right foot.

EMS rushed Sutton to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, a third party whisked the second injured man to the same hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police say they have yet to piece together a relationship between the two victims or a description of a perpetrator. The motive for the shooting also remains unknown.

During the investigation, police found one shell casing and one bullet in a lobby. No firearm has been recovered.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

As of Feb. 8, shootings in the confines of the 75th Precinct were down by 50% — from eight at the same point in 2025, to four this year.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.