Deadly Brooklyn shooting: Person of interest questioned after man shot dead in apartment building lobby

Brooklyn detectives are questioning a person of interest after a deadly shooting on Sunday morning that left a man dead.

According to police sources, the homicide occurred inside a Flatbush apartment building located at 2020 Dorchester Road just before 2:10 a.m. on Oct. 19.

Cops say a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old man got into a fight inside the building’s lobby. Things escalated when a gun was brandished during the altercation, and the 24-year-old man wound up being shot in the chest.

Officers from the 70th Precinct raced to the scene to find the victim mortally wounded. EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Meanwhile, cops took the 22-year-old man into custody for questioning. Charges are pending the result of the ongoing investigation. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Prior to this latest slaying, the 70th Precinct saw three murders in 2025, the same amount as in 2024. However, the number of shooting victims has dropped 20% since last year.