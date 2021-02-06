Two early-morning Brooklyn shootings leave woman fighting for life, man wounded | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two people were shot in less than a hour on the streets of Brooklyn early Saturday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said a 37-year-old woman took a bullet to her back while standing at the corner of Marion Street and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville at about 4:54 a.m. on Feb. 6.

Paramedics rushed her to Brookdale University Hospital, where she’s listed in critical condition.

At this point in the investigation, police have not yet established a motive for the shooting, or if she had been deliberately targeted.

Witnesses reported to 73rd Precinct officers that they saw two Black men fleeing the scene after the shots rang out inside a black Toyota Camry. No arrests have been made.

Not long after the Brownsville shooting, a 39-year-old man was shot in the right abdomen at the corner of Snyder and Utica Avenues in East Flatbush at about 5:28 a.m. Saturday morning.

Cops had few details available about the shooting, or the events leading up to it.

The wounded man apparently walked into Kings County Hospital not long after he was shot; he was admitted for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening, law enforcement sources said.

Police did not have a description of the shooter involved in the case, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.