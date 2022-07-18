Brooklyn shootings: Four men shot in dispute, senior woman wounded sitting on courtyard bench

Two separate Brooklyn shootings on Sunday night left five people injured — including a 16-year-old boy now fighting for his life.

The boy was among four males who were wounded in a mass shooting in Brownsville at around 8:10 p.m. on July 17. Earlier, in a separate incident, a senior woman was struck with a stray bullet while sitting in the courtyard of an East New York public housing complex.

Regarding the Brownsville shooting, police said the gunfire erupted at the corner of Livonia and Rockaway Avenues, near a Chinese food restaurant.

Prior to the shooting, law enforcement sources said, the gunman had been involved in a verbal dispute with several males at the location, which culminated in a physical assault.

The perpetrator fled after the assault, only to return moments later to the location while armed with a firearm. Police said he fired multiple shots at the four victims, then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct, upon arriving at the scene, found the 16-year-old boy shot in the head. EMS rushed him to Maimonides Medical Center, where he’s listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Cops also found a 24-year-old man shot in the abdomen and a 59-year-old man who suffered a graze wound to his leg. Both were taken to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment and are making recoveries.

Finally, a 34-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his back, but refused medical attention at the scene, law enforcement sources noted.

As for the East New York shooting, police said the incident happened at about 6:36 p.m. on July 17 in the courtyard of the Pink Houses at 1212 Loring Ave.

According to police sources, the 74-year-old female victim suffered the gunshot wound while sitting on a bench. She reportedly heard the shot, then felt pain and realized she had been shot in the stomach.

Officers from the 75th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed her to Brookdale Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made in either shooting, and the investigations remain ongoing.

So far, no arrests have been made in either shooting, and the investigations remain ongoing.