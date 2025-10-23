Brooklyn subway stabbing suspect talked with victim before brazen, bloody attack: cops

Police are on the hunt for the assailant who violently stabbed a man at a Brooklyn subway station earlier this month.

The NYPD released video Thursday afternoon of the suspect behind the bloody incident that occurred at the Morgan Avenue station on the L line in East Williamsburg at about 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 10.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim, a 47-year-old man, was attacked inside the mezzanine area of the station, where the perpetrator first approached him and engaged in conversation.

Shortly thereafter, cops said, the suspect walked away. He then changed his clothing, returned to the victim, pulled out a sharp object and went on the attack — stabbing the 47-year-old man multiple times in the head.

Following the assault, police reported, the perpetrator fled out of the station and was last seen in the area of Morgan and Johnson Avenues.

The incident was reported to the 90th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 33. EMS rushed the victim to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion and a slim build, who wore a face mask and all-black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 90th Precinct has seen 24 transit crimes year-to-date through Oct. 19 — a 26.3% increase from the 19 reported at the same time last year. Felony assaults in the command, however, are down 7.4%.