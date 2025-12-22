Brute punches senior in Brooklyn: cops

Police are on the hunt for a brute who punched a 68-year-old man in Brooklyn earlier this month.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded at around 11 a.m. on Dec. 7 directly outside of 315 58th St. in Sunset Park. Cops say the victim engaged in a verbal dispute with the suspect just prior to the attack.

Law enforcement sources said the perpetrator launched a punch that struck the senior’s face before he fled the location.

The incident was reported to the 72nd Precinct. The victim suffered pain and redness to his face but ultimately refused medical attention.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video wearing a large black hooded coat and pushing a bicycle. Cops are asking anyone who knows him to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.