Celebrate rum culture at Brooklyn Rum Festival this weekend

Rum lovers, mark your calendars! The 6th Annual Brooklyn Rum Festival is back and bigger than ever on Aug. 16, offering an immersive journey into the vibrant world of rum culture.

This year’s festival is more than just a tasting event; it’s a celebration of craftsmanship, culture, and community. Taking place at BK Loft 26, the celebration will deliver an indoor & outdoor experience packed with education, entertainment, and elevated vibes.

Throughout the event, guests can taste premium rums from across the globe, including options from Haiti, St. Lucia, Barbados, Belize, Martinique, Jamaica, the United States, and more. The Brooklyn Rum Festival offers education from brand ambassadors and reps, giving attendees a deeper understanding of the spirit’s heritage, production techniques, and regional nuances.

To round out the event, guests can enjoy live music, DJs and games, an amazing lineup of food vendors and an outdoor cigar lounge.

General Admission tickets start at $76.54, with the event taking place from 2 – 6 p.m. There are also group and VIP ticket options available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.BKRumFest.com.

Details

What: 6th Annual Brooklyn Rum Festival

Where: BK Loft 26, 153 26th St., Brooklyn

When: Aug. 16, 2 – 6 p.m.

Price: Starts at $76.54 for GA