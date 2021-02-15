City gives go-ahead for 'Brutalist' townhouses in Brooklyn's Bed-Stuy neighborhood | amNewYork

By Craig Hubert
After being forced to return to the drawing board late last year, a proposal to construct four modern-looking townhouses in a vacant lot in Bedford-Stuyvesant was approved with modifications by the Landmarks Preservation Commission on Feb. 9.
Located at 39 Chauncey St., at the corner of Lewis Avenue in the Stuyvesant Heights Historic District, the site was formerly home to two structures that were demolished — the first in 1995 and the second in 2002 –following emergency declarations of unsafe conditions.
When the project was first in front of the LPC in December 2020, the commissioners had issues with the color of the brick and the lack of definition between each of the four townhouses. They asked the applicants to rethink their proposal and come back at a later date.