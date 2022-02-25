Quantcast
Brooklyn

City Point BKLYN to hold Black Creatives + Culture Market this weekend for Black History Month

By Esther Wickham
Photo courtesy of City Point BKLYN

In celebration of Black History Month, Da Spot is partnering with City Point BKLYN to host a curated marketplace highlighting the creativity of locally owned Black businesses.

This event will take place from Feb. 26 to 27 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. featuring over 50 independently owned businesses like Savon Blu by BluTresse (Wellness/Apothecary), Fly by Knight (Fashion), Brooklyn Barn (Fashion), Avalah (Beauty), And And NYC (Jewelry), This Masterpeace (Fashion), Jade Chi (Fashion), Pop Pins NYC (Art and Accessories), Rompzz (Kids Clothing), Let’s Converse (Wellness), Privilege (Lux Fashion), BRKLYN EMPIRE (Streetwear) Trivia For Us (Games and Entertainment), Fashions by TJ (Fashion), Cecilia’s House (Art and Home Goods) and more!

There will also be an interactive art of live painting led by The Creative Era, including a guest panel and live DJ music.

To register for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-creatives-culture-mkt-at-city-point-bklyn-tickets-263753773637

