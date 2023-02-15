Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Cops catch would-be crook who shot up Brooklyn jewelry store

By Posted on
dcpi
A surveillance image of the perp police say shot up a Sunset Park, Brooklyn jewelry store while trying to rob it on Sunday, Feb. 5. A 45-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested and charged in connection to the incident.
NYPD

Cops have caught and cuffed the man they say is responsible for shooting up a Brooklyn jewelry store during an attempted heist earlier this month.

Authorities say 45-year-old Joseph Gonzalez entered A&M Jewelry near 48th Street and Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park at around 1:55 p.m. on Feb. 5 and discharged a firearm while demanding property from a store employee. He allegedly fled on foot, southbound on Fifth Avenue toward 49th Street, before he could get anything.

The store employee, 22, sustained a graze wound to the torso, according to police. He was taken by EMS to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, in stable condition.

Gonzalez was taken into custody in Sunset Park’s 72nd Precinct on Tuesday. He is charged with attempted murder, robbery, burglary, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Security camera footage showed a suspect, now believed to be Gonzalez, walking into the business with a gun pointed. He keeps the firearm locked and loaded on employees until firing and fleeing.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC