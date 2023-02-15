Cops catch would-be crook who shot up Brooklyn jewelry store

Cops have caught and cuffed the man they say is responsible for shooting up a Brooklyn jewelry store during an attempted heist earlier this month.

Authorities say 45-year-old Joseph Gonzalez entered A&M Jewelry near 48th Street and Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park at around 1:55 p.m. on Feb. 5 and discharged a firearm while demanding property from a store employee. He allegedly fled on foot, southbound on Fifth Avenue toward 49th Street, before he could get anything.

The store employee, 22, sustained a graze wound to the torso, according to police. He was taken by EMS to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, in stable condition.

Gonzalez was taken into custody in Sunset Park’s 72nd Precinct on Tuesday. He is charged with attempted murder, robbery, burglary, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Security camera footage showed a suspect, now believed to be Gonzalez, walking into the business with a gun pointed. He keeps the firearm locked and loaded on employees until firing and fleeing.